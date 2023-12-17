A bureaucrat with sociology background to head Forest Research Institute!

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has appointed a bureaucrat with a post-graduate degree in Sociology as the new director of the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute.

The decision has sent a wave of criticism from forest researchers and concerned citizens. The move is breaking with a longstanding tradition of promoting individuals from within the organisation.

The Forest Research Institute, which boasts a 68-year legacy, has historically seen directors emerge from its own pool of dedicated researchers who have contributed significantly to the country's forestry industry through their extensive research experience.

The recent appointment of Joint Secretary Shamima Begum, with a background in sociology, has raised eyebrows and sparked fears that the selection process may overlook qualified, in-house officers, potentially disrupting ongoing research efforts.

The retirement of the Forest Research Institute's Chief Research Officer and Acting Director Dr Rafiqul Haider, effective 30 September, was announced by the ministry on 25 September.

Following this, an office order signed by the ministry's Assistant Secretary Shaukatul Ambia on 27 September confirmed the appointment of Shamima Begum as the new Forest Research Institute director.

Shamima Begum, a graduate of Dhaka University's Department of Sociology, had previously completed the 20th BCS administration cadre. Insiders suggest that the decision to appoint a joint secretary from the ministry may be a result of internal conflicts among the top officials of the institution regarding the director's selection.

A prominent forest researcher, Prof Dr Mohammad Aktar Hossain of Chattogram University's Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science, emphasises the critical importance of an experienced researcher leading a research institute.

He told The Business Standard that sometimes it takes 50 to 60 years to get the results of forest research.

"A researcher has to work with at least 30 years of data collected under his supervision. If the head of a research institute does not have at least 25-30 years of experience in research, it becomes challenging for him or her to make decisions," he added.

A former professor at Chattogram University's Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences, Kamal Hossain, stressed that the director's role goes beyond administrative duties. The director must also oversee and coordinate research efforts, highlighting the need for a leader with a strong research background.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman, the institute's divisional officer (administration), echoed these sentiments, emphasising the director's role in communicating and collaborating with international organisations and researchers. He expressed concern that a director lacking research experience may jeopardise the organisation's reputation.

However, when inquired about the appointment of Joint Secretary Shamima Begum as director of the institute, he said, the ministry must have taken this decision for the welfare of the institution after much deliberation.

Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (Sujan) in Chattogram District, voiced his apprehension that increasing bureaucratic influence will begin to overpower proper decision-making in the country.

He added that a bureaucrat is needed to loot the money allocated for various projects in the research institute.

"The bureaucrats don't care about an institute, even if it goes to hell."

Established in 1955 as the East Pakistan Forest Research Laboratory, the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute was renamed after liberation and operates under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The institute, headquartered in Chattogram's Sholshahar area, manages 21 research stations and substations across five field divisions, overseeing diverse forest types in eight regions of Bangladesh.