A bureaucrat with sociology background to head Forest Research Institute!

Bangladesh

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
17 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 10:07 am

Related News

A bureaucrat with sociology background to head Forest Research Institute!

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
17 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 10:07 am
A bureaucrat with sociology background to head Forest Research Institute!

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has appointed a bureaucrat with a post-graduate degree in Sociology as the new director of the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute.

The decision has sent a wave of criticism from forest researchers and concerned citizens. The move is breaking with a longstanding tradition of promoting individuals from within the organisation.

The Forest Research Institute, which boasts a 68-year legacy, has historically seen directors emerge from its own pool of dedicated researchers who have contributed significantly to the country's forestry industry through their extensive research experience. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The recent appointment of Joint Secretary Shamima Begum, with a background in sociology, has raised eyebrows and sparked fears that the selection process may overlook qualified, in-house officers, potentially disrupting ongoing research efforts.

The retirement of the Forest Research Institute's Chief Research Officer and Acting Director Dr Rafiqul Haider, effective 30 September, was announced by the ministry on 25 September. 

Following this, an office order signed by the ministry's Assistant Secretary Shaukatul Ambia on 27 September confirmed the appointment of Shamima Begum as the new Forest Research Institute director.

Shamima Begum, a graduate of Dhaka University's Department of Sociology, had previously completed the 20th BCS administration cadre. Insiders suggest that the decision to appoint a joint secretary from the ministry may be a result of internal conflicts among the top officials of the institution regarding the director's selection.

A prominent forest researcher, Prof Dr Mohammad Aktar Hossain of Chattogram University's Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science, emphasises the critical importance of an experienced researcher leading a research institute.

He told The Business Standard that sometimes it takes 50 to 60 years to get the results of forest research. 

"A researcher has to work with at least 30 years of data collected under his supervision. If the head of a research institute does not have at least 25-30 years of experience in research, it becomes challenging for him or her to make decisions," he added.

A former professor at Chattogram University's Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences, Kamal Hossain, stressed that the director's role goes beyond administrative duties. The director must also oversee and coordinate research efforts, highlighting the need for a leader with a strong research background.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman, the institute's divisional officer (administration), echoed these sentiments, emphasising the director's role in communicating and collaborating with international organisations and researchers. He expressed concern that a director lacking research experience may jeopardise the organisation's reputation.

However, when inquired about the appointment of Joint Secretary Shamima Begum as director of the institute, he said, the ministry must have taken this decision for the welfare of the institution after much deliberation.

Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (Sujan) in Chattogram District, voiced his apprehension that increasing bureaucratic influence will begin to overpower proper decision-making in the country.

He added that a bureaucrat is needed to loot the money allocated for various projects in the research institute.

"The bureaucrats don't care about an institute, even if it goes to hell."

Established in 1955 as the East Pakistan Forest Research Laboratory, the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute was renamed after liberation and operates under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

The institute, headquartered in Chattogram's Sholshahar area, manages 21 research stations and substations across five field divisions, overseeing diverse forest types in eight regions of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Forest Department / Bangladesh / Forest Department

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

17h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

17h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

12h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

31m | TBS Stories
Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

13h | TBS SPORTS
Cardiac stent prices cut by up to 46%

Cardiac stent prices cut by up to 46%

1h | TBS Stories