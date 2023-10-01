Bureaucrat with sociology background to head Forest Research Institute

In a surprising turn of events, the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change has announced the appointment of a bureaucrat with a post-graduate degree in Sociology as the new director Bangladesh Forest Research Institute (BFRI). This decision has sparked widespread criticism from forest researchers and concerned citizens.

Historically, the BFRI, which boasts a 68-year legacy, has never appointed a government bureaucrat to the director's role. Instead, individuals who have dedicated their careers to research within the organization have gradually ascended to the position of Chief Scientific Officer, contributing significantly to the country's forestry industry through their extensive research experience.

Sources within the BFRI said this appointment has broken a longstanding tradition, causing consternation among officials and researchers alike. Many fear that qualified, in-house officers may be overlooked, potentially disrupting ongoing research efforts.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced the retirement of BFRI's Chief Research Officer and Acting Director, Dr Rafiqul Haider, effective September 30, through a notification on September 25. Subsequently, on September 27, an office order signed by the Ministry's Assistant Secretary Shaukatul Ambia confirmed the appointment of Joint Secretary Shamima Begum as the new BFRI director.

According to sources, Shamima Begum, a graduate of Dhaka University's Department of Sociology, had previously completed the 20th BCS administration cadre.

Insiders suggest that the decision to appoint a Joint Secretary from the ministry stems from internal conflicts among the top officials of the institution regarding the director's selection.

Prominent forest researcher, Professor Dr Mohammad Aktar Hossain of Chattogram University's Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science, emphasizes the critical importance of an experienced researcher leading a research institute.

He told the Business Standard that it can take 50 to 60 years to get the results of forest research. "A researcher has to work with at least 30 years of data collected under his supervision. If the head of a research institute does not have at least 25-30 years of experience in research, it becomes challenging for him or her to make decisions", he added.

Another esteemed forest researcher and former professor at Chattogram University's Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences, Kamal Hossain, stresses that the director's role extends beyond administrative duties. The director must also oversee and coordinate research efforts, underscoring the need for a leader with a strong research background.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman, BFRI Divisional Officer (Administration), further emphasizes the importance of the director's ability to communicate and collaborate with international organizations and researchers.

He expressed concern that a director lacking research experience may jeopardize the organization's reputation.

However, when inquired about the appointment of Joint Secretary Shamima Begum as Director of BFRI, he said, the Ministry must have taken this decision for the welfare of the institution after much deliberation.

Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, Secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (Sujan) in Chattogram District, voiced his apprehension that increasing bureaucratic influence will begin to overpower proper decision making in the country.

He added that a bureaucrat is needed to loot the money allocated for various projects in the research institute and deliver the shares to the right place.

"So she was appointed to do the job. The bureaucrats don't care about the institute, even if it goes to hell".

Established in 1955 as the East Pakistan Forest Research Laboratory, it was renamed to the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute after liberation. The BFRI operates under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The institute, headquartered in Chattogram's Sholshahar area, manages 21 research stations and sub-stations across five field divisions, overseeing diverse forest types in eight regions of Bangladesh.

