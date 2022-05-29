BUP wins National Moot Court Competition

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has won the 'National Moot Court Competition-2022', beating 35 teams from different renowned public and private universities.

The winners were awarded on Sunday at the closing and prize-giving ceremony of the three-day-long competition organised by BUP Law and Moot Court Club under the Department of Law said a press statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique attended the ceremony held at Bijoy Auditorium of the BUP campus as the chief guest while BUP Pro-VC Professor Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain was present as a special guest.

Brigadier General Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies (FSSS), moderated the programme.

The competition, which started on 26 May, aimed to increase the ability of law students to develop legal argument skills in the field in practical work.

BRAC University became the 2nd runner-up in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Hasan said a career in law often provides situations in which professionals are required to use their wits and research to come up with a solution to navigate through the complexities of the legal challenges they face.

"A moot court competition sets the groundwork for that process from the beginning. Therefore, the law students are entitled to this enrichment experience," he said.

He hoped that law students have gained a unique experience of learning how courtroom proceedings do play out in real life through the competition.