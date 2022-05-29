BUP wins National Moot Court Competition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

BUP wins National Moot Court Competition

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 09:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has won the 'National Moot Court Competition-2022', beating 35 teams from different renowned public and private universities.

The winners were awarded on Sunday at the closing and prize-giving ceremony of the three-day-long competition organised by BUP Law and Moot Court Club under the Department of Law said a press statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique attended the ceremony held at Bijoy Auditorium of the BUP campus as the chief guest while BUP Pro-VC Professor Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain was present as a special guest.

Brigadier General Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, Dean of the Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies (FSSS), moderated the programme.

The competition, which started on 26 May, aimed to increase the ability of law students to develop legal argument skills in the field in practical work.

BRAC University became the 2nd runner-up in the competition. 

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Hasan said a career in law often provides situations in which professionals are required to use their wits and research to come up with a solution to navigate through the complexities of the legal challenges they face.

"A moot court competition sets the groundwork for that process from the beginning. Therefore, the law students are entitled to this enrichment experience," he said.

He hoped that law students have gained a unique experience of learning how courtroom proceedings do play out in real life through the competition.

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) / National Moot Court Competition 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

6h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

1h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

1h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

1h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh