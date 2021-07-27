Bunker barge MT Sufola sinks off Patenga beach

A bunker barge of Sufola Oil Supplier sank off Patenga beach as the engine stopped working in the rough sea.

The barge, MT Sufola, sank 2.2 nautical miles off Patenga Lighthouse while returning back after supplying oil on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the four sailors of the barge were rescued safely, said Captain Faridul Alam, deputy conservator at Chattogram Port Authority.

He said the barge is being taken to a safer place and the shipping at the port remained normal.

Sufola Oil Supplier's Operation Manager Md Hannan said the barge sank half in the sea due to a failure in the engine.

Later a ship called Madina rescued the sailors from the spot, he added.