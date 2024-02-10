Bullet from Myanmar lands in house a kilometre inside Teknaf border

Bullet entered into the living room of this house through the window on the left. The house is located in Teknaf's Whykong area, a kilometre into the Bangladeshi side of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Photo: Jobaer Chowdhury

Nurul Absar, a resident of Teknaf's Majher Para, had just finished reciting the Holy Quran in his living room around 5am, while the rest of his family members were still asleep.

Shortly afterwards, a loud noise startled the entire household, resembling the sound of a heavy object falling in the living room.

As they rushed to the room, a bullet was found lying on the sofa adjacent to the window where Nurul Absar had been sitting just ten minutes earlier.

Meanwhile, this morning, most villagers residing near the northern part of Teknaf's Whykong union woke up to the sounds of continuous loud gunfire amidst the internal conflicts in neighbouring Myanmar.

Starting around 5am, gunfire persisted for three hours until 8am.

The path between Nurul Absar's residence and the Bangladesh-Myanmar border comprises a highway, ponds, fish farms, extensive crop fields, salt fields, and the Naf River.

The bullet that struck the sofa in Absar's living room traveled at least a kilometer before reaching its destination.

"We never imagined a bullet could travel this far. The window was open. Had it happened ten minutes earlier, the bullet could have hit my husband through the window," said Jamirida Akter, 45, Nurul Absar's wife.

The couple has five daughters and one son. Their youngest children live with them in this house.

On Thursday (8 February), Nurul Absar's eldest daughter, Taslima Akter, 29, visited her father's house from Ukhiya's Palongkhali area with her three children, all under ten years old. Her younger sister, Humaira Afrin, 20, also visited on the same day from Cox's Bazar Sadar.

When the bullet from the Myanmar border entered his living room this morning, all were present in the house, leaving everyone in a state of panic.

"We were all terrified during the gunfire. The villagers are very scared because the bullet [shot from the border] reached so far into our territory," said Taslima Akter.

Locals said bullets fired from Myanmar landed in a shop and some houses in the northern part of Whykong Union. They also reported seeing hundreds of rounds of bullets falling into the vast salt fields and fish farms in the region.

"We were out for the Fajr prayer when we heard loud gunshots. We were terrified. It stopped around 8am, but the situation still feels tense," said Sirajul Mostafa Lalu, a member of the Whykong Union Parishad.

Rebel factions in Arakan state have been engaged in clashes with Myanmar's military junta since 3 February, primarily over the control of a border camp.

Persistent gunfire, mortar shells, and rocket explosions have marked the ongoing conflict.

Bangladeshis living in the border area have reported intense fighting, and there are concerns about the use of army helicopters strafing rebel fighters, heightening worries of substantial casualties.

International media reports suggested several more insurgent groups, some forming alliances among them, are confronting the government army in several parts of Myanmar.

At least 330 Myanmar citizens have entered Bangladesh seeking shelter since the conflict erupted. The shelter seekers from Myanmar include members of its Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians, according to officials at BGB headquarters.

Meanwhile, two people were killed inside the Bangladesh border on 5 February after heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside the Ghumdum border in Bandarban. At least ten people in Bangladesh have been injured so far.

Bangladesh's border with Myanmar stretches 271.0 kilometres (168.4 miles), from the tri-point with India in the north to the Bay of Bengal in the south.

Bangladesh played a critical role in sheltering over a million Muslim minority Rohingyas who fled their home in Rakhine and took refuge in Bangladesh to evade persecution, particularly after a 2017 army crackdown, but the current crisis visibly has little to do with the Rohingyas.

[Jobaer Chowdhury is reporting from the Ukhiya-Ghumdhum-Teknaf border]