The bullet-hit injured in CMCH groan in pain

More than 200 people were injured in the day-long clashes in Chittagong on Sunday. Of these, 175 received treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) alone. Collage shows two of the injured undergoing treatment at CMCH. Collage: TBS

A teenager named Saiful Islam Arif, who works at an automobile oil shop in the Kadamtali area of Chittagong city, was critically injured in the head by some attackers during the anti-discrimination student movement on Sunday afternoon, August 4, near the shop.

Abul Kashem, uncle of shop owner Saiful Islam Arif, noticed that Saiful's phone was turned off and began searching for him at nearby police stations. Later that evening, he went to Chittagong Medical College Hospital and found Saiful receiving treatment there.

Saiful is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU of Chittagong Medical College Hospital. On Monday afternoon, Rinku Das, a senior nurse on duty at the ICU, told TBS that Saiful Islam was on ventilator in the ICU.

Four other young individuals, like Saiful Islam Arif, are in critical condition in the ICU at Chittagong Medical College Hospital. They were all injured by attackers during the quota reform movement.

Not only in the ICU, but the victims of the attack, including the shop employees, are also undergoing treatment in various wards of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, including Casualty Ward Nos. 26, 25, 28, and 19. The entire hospital is filled with the groans of those who have been shot.

More than 200 people were injured in the day-long clashes in Chittagong on Sunday. Of these, 175 received treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) alone. As of Monday noon (August 5), CMCH reported that 29 people were still undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the quota reform movement.

Brigadier General Taslim Uddin, director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), told TBS, "Three of the four people undergoing treatment in the ICU are not in good condition." He added that those injured in the quota reform movement are receiving treatment and showing courage.

In the casualty department of CMCH, it was observed that the injured were being treated both in two rooms and outside the rooms. Most of them had been shot. Among the injured are shop employees, workers, CNG auto-rickshaw drivers, and van drivers. Various social organizations are providing blood and medicines for them.

Saiful Islam, a resident of Feni district, is receiving treatment on the floor of the casualty department at CMCH. He previously worked as a security guard in Feni and was shot by attackers there.

Md Ismail, who is undergoing treatment in the casualty ward, said he works at a variety store in Reazuddin Bazar. At noon, while standing beside the shop and watching a procession heading toward New Market to resist the protesters, a bullet suddenly hit the left side of his chest.

Abdur Rab, a 35-year-old CNG auto-rickshaw driver from Feni district, said, "I was driving my CNG auto-rickshaw at Mohipal on Sunday afternoon when rubber bullets fired by the police hit me."

On the condition of anonymity, a relative of an injured patient said, "Some students took refuge in our home in the New Market area. The attackers forced their way in and assaulted the students. My brother sustained serious injuries."

Joynal Abedin, a resident of Patiya upazila in Chittagong, is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Chittagong Medical College Hospital. He was hit by bullets fired by attackers when he went to the market in the morning. Joynal Abedin's relatives are very worried as they wait in front of the ICU.

Joynal's uncle, Md Harun, told TBS, "My nephew became a victim of this incident while going to the market. Doctors have said his condition is still critical."

Md Imtiaz Uddin, a student at Sylhet Army Institute of Business Administration, is undergoing treatment in Ward No. 28 of Chattogram Medical College Hospital. When the quota reform movement started, he traveled from Sylhet to North Nalapara in Chittagong. On Sunday around 5:30 PM, while on his way to a friend's house in South Nalapara, Imtiaz found himself in the midst of an Awami League procession and was struck on the head from behind.

Imtiaz's father, Jasim Uddin, narrated the incident while sitting beside his son's bed. "I brought my son home for safety," he told TBS. "But it was unimaginable that he would be injured at the hands of attackers."

