Bullet-hit body of youth recovered from border area in Dinajpur

Bangladesh

UNB
17 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:20 am

Police recovered the body of a young man from the border area near Sahapur Kamarpara under the Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Manjurul Islam, son of Mojibor Rahman of Patharipara in the upazila.

Lt Col Alamgir Kabir, commanding officer of BGB-29 Battalion, said locals spotted Manjurul's body along the Bangladesh-India border and informed the police.

On information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital.

The body bore four bullet marks in the back, said Bazlur Rashid, in charge of Chirirbandar Police Station. However, it is still not clear who killed the young man.

Dinajpur / dead

