Buildings with rainwater harvesting system to enjoy 10% tax exemption: DNCC Mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam declared today that 10% of the holding tax will be waived for infrastructures having their own rainwater harvesting system.

"The city corporation will install rainwater harvesting facility at all places where new sidewalks will be constructed and buildings with the facility will enjoy 10% tax exemption," the mayor announced while addressing a webinar titled "Biodivercities by 2030" organised by the Society of Experts on Environment Development (SEED) on Thursday.

"We are inclining more towards the type of development that ignore our environment, although new technologies and methods are being discovered every day," Mayor Atiqul Islam said regretting that the notion of tree plantation competition among neighbours is no longer found in the city.

He also lamented the fact that illegal occupancy and pollution has spread throughout the city noting that if there was proper sewerage system then people would farm fishes in the city water bodies instead of mosquitoes.

"We will not only demarcate all the canals within the next one year but also bring clean water back to the canals and plant trees along the canals and walkways," he added.

He at the time made the call to move forward in compliance with the climate action plan.

