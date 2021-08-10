Building a hospital in the CRB area is reckless, self-sabotaging: Ctg Civil Society

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 08:57 pm

Related News

Building a hospital in the CRB area is reckless, self-sabotaging: Ctg Civil Society

The project will destroy an integral part of the history of Chattogram and threaten the natural environment of the area, they added

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 08:57 pm
Building a hospital in the CRB area is reckless, self-sabotaging: Ctg Civil Society

The proposed 500-bed hospital in the Chattogram Railway Building (CRB) area is reckless and self-sabotaging, said Chattogram Civil Society.

With a press briefing on Tuesday at Chattogram Press Club, the society, in a written statement, said the building project by the railway authorities will destroy an integral part of the history, heritage, and culture of Chattogram, and threaten the natural environment of the area.

The press briefing was chaired by Sociologist Dr Anupam Sen, who won the Ekushey Padak in 2014 and serves as chairman of  Chattogram Civil Society.

Dr Anupam Sen requested the intervention of the prime minister in saving the pocket of green in the CRB area.

He said, "Building a hospital is certainly important but not at the cost of nature…not by destroying CRB."

The written statement from Chattogram Civil Society was read out during the briefing by the member secretary of the society, Advocate Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul.

According to the written statement, there are 197 plant species in CRB with at least nine endangered trees, as per research conducted by Effective Creation on Human Opinion (Eco), a private development agency, and the hospital project will destroy the natural habitat for the trees and animals who are closely dependent on the resources provided by the trees.

Chattogram Civil Society said the activities of the hospital being built will be greatly hampered too, as the CRB is the cultural hub of Chattogram and hosts various events throughout the year.

The press briefing was attended by Co-Chairman of Chattogram Civil Society, freedom fighter and researcher Mahfuzur Rahman, cultural organiser and politician, Mofizur Rahman, Professor Hossain Kabir, and environmental scientist Dr Idris Ali, among others.

Top News

CRB / Building hospital in CRB / Ctg Civil Society / Chattogram Railway Building / Chattogram Civil Society

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership