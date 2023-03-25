Building catches fire in Chattogram

Bangladesh

UNB
25 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 02:06 pm

Building catches fire in Chattogram

UNB
25 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 02:06 pm
Building catches fire in Chattogram

A fire broke out at Moti Tower in the Chwakbazar area in Chattogram port city on Saturday (25 March).

The fire started at a tailor's shop on the ground floor of Moti Tower around 9:45 am and spread soon, said Shahidul Islam, senior station officer of Chandanpura Fire Service and Civil Defense.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one hour.

However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.

The extent of the damages is yet to be ascertained.

