Build social movement against corruption: President Shahabuddin tells ACC

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday called for building a social movement against corruption to uphold national interests.

He said this when newly appointed Commissioner of Anti-Corruption Commission Asia Khatun paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban, according to President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin.

The president described corruption as a major obstacle to development.

He said efforts to eliminate corruption from all areas must continue to accelerate the development of the country.

He also emphasised developing anti-corruption attitudes in the families of the youth.

'It is not possible to combat corruption alone,' the press secretary quoted the president as saying and urging the citizens to join hands with the ACC in making the society free of all kinds of graft.

The new ACC commissioner sought the president's guidance in fulfilling her duties.