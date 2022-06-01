Build bridge connecting villages on India-Bangladesh border: Meghalaya HC

A division bench of India's Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to construct a Bailey bridge to connect Sonapur to Borghat along the India-Bangladesh border.

In a hearing Tuesday (31 May), Amicus Curiae S Panthi informed the court that recently a bridge on the road about 10 km from Sonapur and towards Borghat has collapsed, reports United News of India.

On 16 May, the bridge no. 54/1 near Shymplong on the Borghat- Sonapur road washed away due to heavy rains.

The collapse near Shymplong has affected more than 8,000 villagers residing in the six remote villages — Shymplong, Lejri, Huroi, Hingaria, Lahalein and Borsara in the extreme corner of East Jaintia Hills district.

These villages are only 2-8 km away from India-Bangladesh border and 50-60 Km away from the NH-6 of India.

"The State should look into such aspect of the matter and ensure that temporary arrangements are made for a Bailey bridge or the like being put up and for a permanent solution by way of a concrete bridge," the bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, ordered.

The government has sought a further week's time to finalise the issuance of the work order.

Meanwhile, the court has listed the next hearing on 20 June.

