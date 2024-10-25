Buffalo not taken seriously in Bangladesh policy: Livestock adviser

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 05:30 pm

Related News

Buffalo not taken seriously in Bangladesh policy: Livestock adviser

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 05:30 pm
The three-day 11th Asian Buffalo Congress is talking place in Dhaka. Photo: TBS
The three-day 11th Asian Buffalo Congress is talking place in Dhaka. Photo: TBS

Despite buffalo being a very important part of Bangladesh's social and cultural life, it is extremely neglected in government policies, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar said today (25 October). 

Policymakers do not think much about the protection of buffalo in Bangladesh, she said while speaking as chief guest of the inaugural programme of the 11th Asian Buffalo Congress in Dhaka. 

The Asian Buffalo Association (ABA), Bangladesh Buffalo Association (BBA), the Department of Livestock Services, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, and Bangladesh Agricultural University are jointly organising the three-day event. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Researchers at the event presented papers stating that the number of buffalo in Bangladesh is decreasing due to the impact of climate change and various other reasons. They said buffalo farming at pastures (open chars) is becoming difficult due to increasing salinity and extreme weather events.

Referring to the issue Farida said "We did not take buffalo seriously into our policy. In some places buffalos are used for transportation. They are so much connected to the social life of people in those areas. 

"Buffalo is not only important for food security and livelihood but it is also important as a social animal which is very much connected to our culture."

Speaking at the event, ABA President Prof Md Omar Faruque said, "We need livestock species which can survive in adverse environments. Moreover, we want to produce them at a low cost. Buffalo was one of the main resources for protein for coastal people but it was neglected for a long time. We have to adopt policies to increase buffalo farming."

Participants of the congress will present 85 scientific research papers covering various topics such as ecology, climate change, welfare, sustainability, breeding, adaptability, bio-technology, genomics, healthcare, management, and buffalo product processing.

These studies include research from Bangladesh, other Asian countries, Italy, and Canada.

Buffalo / Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Afsar (left) got discharged from NITOR recently, but Shahriar (right) was still admitted to the hospital on 22 October. Photos: TBS

Meet 12-year-old Shahriar and Afsar, Nitor’s youngest gunshot victims

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

1h | Videos
Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

Which country benefited more from the China-US trade war?

1h | Videos
Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

Revenue falls Tk26,000cr short of target in Q1

5h | Videos
Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

20h | Videos