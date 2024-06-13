Buet installs 3.5 MW solar project on rooftops of 19 buildings

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) has inaugurated a significant solar initiative, featuring a 3.5 MW rooftop solar system installed across 19 buildings, today (13 June).

Buet Vice-Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder inaugurated the commercial operation of the project at the Jamilur Reza Choudhury Civil Engineering Building.

It is expected to significantly contribute to reducing Buet's carbon footprint by an estimated 56,507 tonnes.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder highlighted the financial benefits expected from the solar project.

"This year, Buet was allotted Tk11.90 crore for electricity bills this year, when our regular electricity bills exceed Tk13 crore. With the launching of the new project, we expect to save approximately Tk12 crore over the next 25 years, and Tk25 crore over 30 years," he added.

Professor Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Buet said, "Work on the project commenced on 10 November 2022. Currently, 3,920 solar panels have been installed, with a target of 6,080 panels to be achieved."

Alamgir Morshed, executive director of the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), which financed the project, emphasised its significance in advancing sustainable practices.

"Buet's adoption of renewable energy sources aligns with broader efforts to reduce operational costs and environmental impact," he noted.

The project's implementation faced challenges related to financing, with Morshed highlighting the reluctance of commercial banks and microcredit institutions to invest in the renewable energy sector despite available funds.