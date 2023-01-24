Buet alumni to hold reunion in Chattogram on 27 Jan

Alumni of the Bangladesh University of Engineering (Buet) are going to organise a reunion in Chattogram.

Organised by an organisation called Buet Club Chattogram the reunion will be held on 27 January afternoon.

In addition to a chance of catching up for the adults, children will be able to enjoy many exciting events such as bird shows and balloon shooting.

Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Zahirul Alam Dubash will be present as a guest at the event.

On this occasion, a preparatory meeting was held at the dining hall of the Chattogram Club on Sunday (22 January). Presided over by CPDL Engineering President Iftekhar Hossain, also present at the meeting were Engineer Ali Ahmed, Engineer Abdus Sattar, Engineer Salimullah Khan, Engineer MA Rashid, Engineer Anupam Dutta, Planner Mohammad Nurul Hasan Ullas, Engineer Adnan and other responsible representatives of the organising committee.

Interested people can register for the reunion through the following link - https://rb.gy/byijgz.