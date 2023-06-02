Budgets were made with foreign charity during BNP's term: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq commented that during BNP's tenure, the budget was formulated using funds obtained as charity from foreign donor countries.

Pointing out that in 2006 when the BNP was in power, the budget amounted to Tk63,000 crore only he said, "When the alms were collected together, it would become clear how much money would be put into the budget."

The law minister made the statement while speaking as the chief guest at the No 4 Ward Chhatra League conference arranged at Mogra High School of Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday (2 June).

"It would be written in the budget that 80% of this Tk63,000 crore will come from abroad and the people will provide the other 20%," he added.

He expressed that the picture has changed now.

"Even after making a budget of TK7.61 lakh crore, we can say that the people of Bangladesh will pay 83% of the budget, and only 17% will come from abroad," he noted.

Taking a dig at the BNP, the minister asserted that the party lacks the aspiration to attain power through people's votes.

"They will not participate in the elections, they will spoil them," he added.

The conference, chaired by Ashikuzzaman Noor Rifat, joint convener of Mogra union Chhatra League, featured speeches from Akhaura municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa, Kasba municipality Mayor Golam Haqqani, and Akhaura upazila Chhatra League President Shahabuddin Beg.