Budgets were made with foreign charity during BNP's term: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Budgets were made with foreign charity during BNP's term: Law minister

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 02:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Law Minister Anisul Huq commented that during BNP's tenure, the budget was formulated using funds obtained as charity from foreign donor countries.

Pointing out that in 2006 when the BNP was in power, the budget amounted to Tk63,000 crore only he said, "When the alms were collected together, it would become clear how much money would be put into the budget."

The law minister made the statement while speaking as the chief guest at the No 4 Ward Chhatra League conference arranged at Mogra High School of Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday (2 June). 

"It would be written in the budget that 80% of this Tk63,000 crore will come from abroad and the people will provide the other 20%," he added.

He expressed that the picture has changed now.

"Even after making a budget of TK7.61 lakh crore, we can say that the people of Bangladesh will pay 83% of the budget, and only 17% will come from abroad," he noted.

Taking a dig at the BNP, the minister asserted that the party lacks the aspiration to attain power through people's votes.

"They will not participate in the elections, they will spoil them," he added.

The conference, chaired by Ashikuzzaman Noor Rifat, joint convener of Mogra union Chhatra League, featured speeches from Akhaura municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa, Kasba municipality Mayor Golam Haqqani, and Akhaura upazila Chhatra League President Shahabuddin Beg.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / BNP / BUDGET FY2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

23h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

23h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

2h | TBS Economy
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

5h | TBS Economy
Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

5h | TBS Health
Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

20h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study