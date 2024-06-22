Budget allocation for environment, climate change decreases by 2.35%: Change Initiative

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 07:02 pm

It is possible to green finance up to $3.4 billion annually through carbon tax and pollution levies, its chief executive said

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Despite a surge in climate-related disasters, the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 allocates 1% less than the GDP for climate issues, with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change seeing a 2.35% decrease in its allocation, according to Change Initiative, a research-based organisation.

Analysing the budget data and information on the proposed budget, the organisation shared its response at a press conference titled "Green Economy and FY25 Proposed Budget on Climate, Environment, Disaster Management and Renewable Energy" held at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) today (22 June).

Zakir Hossain Khan, chief executive of Change Initiative, said, "While it is necessary to spend about 5% of GDP in the budget to ensure climate resilience and a clean environment, the budget allocation for climate change in the FY25 is only 0.706% of GDP, even though the risk of disasters has increased. This is less than the previous year.

"Compared to FY24, the allocation of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has increased by Tk52 crore to Tk2,130 crore this FY, but the actual allocation has decreased considering the existing inflation."

Zakir Hossain also said, "As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Bangladesh has set a target of 4114.2 MW of renewable energy in its NDC by 2030. While an average of at least Tk3,860 crore is needed per fiscal year, only Tk100 crore or only 3.2% of the fund has been allocated for renewable energy in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

"Under the Paris Agreement, the government should impose a carbon tax on fossil fuels, which are non-carbon-emitting, to increase climate resilience. This will allow more funds to be allocated for adaptation, as well as reduce carbon emissions and reduce air pollution.

"It is possible to green finance up to $3.4 billion annually through carbon tax and pollution levies," he added.

