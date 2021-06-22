Budget allocation for char people insufficient: NCA

“Although 17% of the total budget was allocated for the social safety net, the share for chars was only 0.2%”

Representation Image. Photo: Plabon Amin
Founding Chairman of National Char Alliance (NCA) and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman today said that the budget allocation for char people in the social safety net is insufficient.

He said at a programme of NCA on the government's allocation for char people, "Only Tk216 crore has been allocated for chars where the total allocation for social security in the national budget is more than Tk1 lakh crore."

"Although 17% of the total budget was allocated for the social safety net, the share for chars was only 0.2%," he added.

Atiur Rahman said a specialised government institutional structure is needed for the development of char people, which would function like Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation or PKSF.

The chief guest at the programme was Abul Kalam Azad, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Planning.

MP Shamim Haider Patwary was also present as a special guest.

