Buckled B'baria rail track: Train service resumes after 8 hours

The railway communication from Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet resumed eight hours after the railway track in Brahmanbaria buckled due to searing heat, halting the upline train service.

The movement of trains through the district resumed at 7.30pm Saturday, said Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Md Rafiqul Islam.

Earlier, around 11am, the railway authorities came to know about the bending of the railway track in Dariyapur area of Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila.

Later, while checking on other lines, the railway staff noticed the same problem in the Haran area of the upazila. The railway authorities later suspended the upline train movement between Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

Station Master Rafiqul Islam said that the train was being run experimentally since the evening after the repair of the railway line was completed.

However, to avoid accidents, the train has been instructed to run at a speed of 10km for the time being.