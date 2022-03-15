Bucharest becomes Dhaka's ‘sister city’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 06:24 pm

Bucharest becomes Dhaka's 'sister city'

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 06:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the 3rd district of Bucharest, Romania, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Friendship City Relationship.

The MoU calls for both cities to enrich cultural understanding, development co-operation, ensure best practice sharing, exchange of technology, capacity development, bilateral visit, create adult and student exchange opportunities and broaden cooperation to encourage goodwill between the cities.

The cities have agreed upon supporting the promotion of mutual understanding, expansion of official and nongovernmental exchanges, and maintaining friendship through the promotion of peace, stability and prosperity between South Asia and East Europe and the world at large.

In order to develop a Sister City Relationship, both cities have agreed on terms to facilitate cooperation on various grounds.

The relationship will promote common prosperity and development, climate change, healthcare, disaster management, transport and traffic management, maintain equality, mutual benefit and share information regarding art, business, commerce, culture, health, sports, and history.

Each city will organise cultural, technical, educational exchanges. They will facilitate tourism as well as exchange visits.

Both the cities are to maintain cooperation and investment in urban infrastructure development projects maintaining national and international rules.

The leaders are to facilitate open channels of communication to expedite consultation on common concerns and are encourage to remain noncontroversial.

Finally, both cities will jointly develop annual work plan to support the MoU, the effective term for which will be five years. Prior to expiration, progress of the cities' relationship will be reviewed.

Earlier, on 13 March, Robert-Sorin Negoita, mayor of Bucharest's 3rd district, Romania, expressed keen interest to recruit skilled and unskilled workers from Bangladesh.

He planned to sign the MoU with the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh relating to Romania being Dhaka's "sister city".

