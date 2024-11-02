BU student’s death: Bus driver arrested

UNB
02 November, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 11:03 am

02 November, 2024, 11:00 am

UNB
02 November, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 11:03 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The driver of the bus that killed a Barishal University student has been arrested from Khasherhat village in Patuakhali district.

The arrestee is Jamil Hossain, 27, a driver of 'Travels Paribahan' Narayanganj and son of Haidar Ali of Patukhali district.

A team of police arrested Jamil from a house around 11 pm on Friday, said Md Shafiqul Islam, Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police.

Maya Fauzia Mim, a student of the Statistics Department of the university, was killed when a bus hit her around 9 pm on Wednesday.

The students of the university blocked the Barishal-Kuakata-Barguna-Bhola regional routes after the accident.

Following the demonstration, vehicular movement on the route remained suspended until 10 p.m. on Friday, said Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station.

