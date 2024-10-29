BTRC seeks opinion on draft guidelines for NGSO satellite service operator

29 October, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 07:50 pm

BTRC seeks opinion on draft guidelines for NGSO satellite service operator

The draft guideline is available on the website of the telecom regulator

29 October, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 07:50 pm
BTRC seeks opinion on draft guidelines for NGSO satellite service operator

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has sought public opinion on draft regulatory and licencing guidelines for Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) Satellite Service Operator, as initiative has been taken to formulate the guidelines.

The draft guideline is available on the website of the telecom regulator - btrc.gov.bd, according to a BTRC press release issued today (29 October).

Interested parties or individuals may send feedback by 18 November to [email protected] and [email protected].

According to BTRC, there is an obligation to obtain a licence from BTRC as per Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act 2001 for providing any kind of satellite-based service in the territory of Bangladesh. 

So far no licence/permission has been granted to any organisation to provide NGSO satellite services.

The NGSO satellite services in the telecommunication sector are expanding rapidly due to global technological developments. 

In view of such a situation, BTRC has taken the initiative to formulate regulatory and licencing guidelines for how NGSO satellite services can be provided in Bangladesh. As part of it, a draft guideline has already been prepared.

