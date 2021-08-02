BTRC buys monitoring system to oversee mobile operators, services 

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is going to install a telecom monitoring system at a cost of Tk77.65 crore to oversee the activities of mobile operators and improve the quality of mobile phone services.



To this end, BTRC on Monday (2 August) signed a purchase agreement with Canada-based international company TKC Telecom. Under the agreement, TKC Telecom has to install a telecom monitoring system within 180 days.



Mohammad Golam Razzak, director of BTRC (Engineering and Operations), and Samir Talhami, CEO, TKC Telecom, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.



Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division, Mohammad Afzal Hossain, spoke on the occasion.



BTRC officials said the installation of this infrastructure will greatly improve BTRC's policy-making system and make reporting to the government more efficient and faster.



In a press release, BTRC said it will also be possible to immediately verify the actual condition of telecommunication networks in urban as well as rural areas, islands, haors, and coastal areas.



The quality of service on the telecom network can be more accurately verified and the actual status of customer services can be known through live monitoring of operators' networks.



Additionally, it will be possible to verify the tariffs that operators offer to customers and whether those tariff packages are approved by BTRC or whether the customers are being unfairly harmed. Such information would allow for the settling of customer complaints effectively.



If the network is damaged due to natural disasters, necessary action can be taken by the monitoring of it. The system will also play an effective role in making various policy decisions of the government, it added.



Brigadier General Ehsanul Kabir, director general of BTRC (Engineering and Operations) and Samir Talhami, CEO of TKC Telecom, also spoke at the signing ceremony, with BTRC chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder in the chair.



Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commissioner of BTRC (Engineering and Operations), delivered the welcome address. Senior officials of the Posts and Telecommunications Division and BTRC, and the CEOs of mobile operators, virtually attended the event.



