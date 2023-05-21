BTMA chief meets Uzbek deputy foreign minister

Upon receiving an invitation, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon met Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Aloev at a hotel in the capital on 19 May, says a press release.

During the meeting, the Textile Mills Association chief informed the Uzbek official that he was part of the delegation led by Salman F Rahman, investment adviser to Bangladesh prime minister, on a visit to Uzbekistan in September 2021.

During the 2021 tour, a protocol of intention on investment was signed by Uzbekistan Garment Industry Association and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, Mohammad Ali Khokon reminded Bakhrom Aloev, asking Aloev to inquire after the facilities the Uzbek government would provide if Bangladeshi entrepreneurs consider investing in the Central Asian country.

Mohammad Ali Khokon also requested the visiting Uzbek deputy foreign minister to present proposals for investing in specialised Bangladeshi economic zones and information technology sparks.

During the meeting, Consul of Uzbekistan Taher Shah, and Secretary General of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association Monsoor Ahmed were present.