BSU's JU unit stages rally in support of Palestinians

Members of BSUs JU unit at the rally on 15 October 2023. Photo: TBS

The Jahangirnagar University unit of Bangladesh Students' Union (BSU) staged a solidarity rally on Sunday (15 October) in support of the Palestinian people in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Leaders of the student organisation called for intervention from world leaders to end Israel's invasion in Palestine and establish Palestinian rights during the rally on the street adjacent to the university's Shaheed Minar around 1:30 pm.

Abdullah Al Noman Dhrubo, a student of the Department of International Relations at JU, said the crisis in Palestine has affected the whole world.

"This is no longer a political or social dispute. It's a humanitarian catastrophe. We urge others to come forward to help avoid such incidents."

Mahfuzul Islam Megh, general secretary of Jahangirnagar Theatre, said, "Israel is a nation that has taken away the homes of innocent people. They are comparable to Pakistani occupants…We must remember that we, too, have been through this. We must speak out in support of the Palestinian people."

Alif Mahmud, convener of the JU unit of BSU, said, "The Israeli occupation forces are trying to occupy Palestinian land. Over 4 lakh people have been forced to flee their homes. This is blatantly illegal under international law.

"We demand justice under international law for the genocide in Palestine."