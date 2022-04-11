BSTI starts issuing halal certificates

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

BSTI starts issuing halal certificates

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 05:11 pm
BSTI starts issuing halal certificates

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI)  started issuing halal certificates for food and other products from Monday(11 April).

Bangladesh has adopted 3 international standards related to halal products (BDS OIC / SMIIC 1: 2021, BDS OIC / SMIIC 2: 2021 and BDS OIC / SMIIC 24: 2021), revealed Director General of the organization Md Nazrul Anwar.

The country took the initiative as a member of  The Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries(SMIC), the halal certification body of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) member countries.

Besides, expanding the export of domestic products has worked as a motivation behind issuing halal certificates,  the director added.

The products of three companies under Olympic Industries were awarded halal certificates today.

The products ranged from Wafer biscuits,  lozenges, plain cakes and toffees to instant noodles and chips/crackers.

Top News / Industry

BSTI / Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) / halal certificates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

3h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

6h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

6h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

20h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

20h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance