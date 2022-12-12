BSTI certification now mandatory for petroleum jelly, water heater, 8 more products

Bangladesh

UNB
12 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 06:23 pm

Related News

BSTI certification now mandatory for petroleum jelly, water heater, 8 more products

Currently, the number of products covered by BSTI's mandatory quality certificate is 229

UNB
12 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 06:23 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has included 10 more products under its mandatory quality certificate, considering their growing demand. 
 
The products are disposable diapers, face wash, petroleum jelly, flatbread/tortilla, shaving foam or gel, eye care, liquid hair dye, aerosol, shoe polish, and geyser or water heater. 
 
The decision was taken at the 37th BSTI council (highest authority of policy making for the entity) on Sunday with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in the chair. 
 
Currently, the number of products covered by BSTI's mandatory quality certificate is 229. 
 
The council discussed the ongoing trend of industrialisation, an increase in institutional manpower, and skill development training. 
 
The industries minister highlighted the huge potential for the export of halal products in the world market, adding that BSTI should take initiative to determine the quality of halal products and issue quality certificates. 
 
Though Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country, the contribution of halal products is nominal so far. 
 
According to sources of the commerce ministry, most of the top 10 halal products exporting countries are non-Muslim. 
 
The top five countries exporting halal meat to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries are Brazil at $16.2 billion; India at $14.4 billion; the USA at $13.8 billion; Russia at $11.9 billion; and Argentina at $10.2 billion, according to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2020-2021. 
 
The study was produced by the US-based research organisation Dinar Standard and supported by Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre. 
 
State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Director General of BSTI Md Abdus Sattar were also members of the BSTI council and attended the meeting. 

Top News

BSTI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

2h | TBS Stories
Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

2h | TBS SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

2h | TBS SPORTS
Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

7h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis