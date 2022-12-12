BSTI certification now mandatory for petroleum jelly, water heater, 8 more products

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has included 10 more products under its mandatory quality certificate, considering their growing demand.



The products are disposable diapers, face wash, petroleum jelly, flatbread/tortilla, shaving foam or gel, eye care, liquid hair dye, aerosol, shoe polish, and geyser or water heater.



The decision was taken at the 37th BSTI council (highest authority of policy making for the entity) on Sunday with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in the chair.



Currently, the number of products covered by BSTI's mandatory quality certificate is 229.



The council discussed the ongoing trend of industrialisation, an increase in institutional manpower, and skill development training.



The industries minister highlighted the huge potential for the export of halal products in the world market, adding that BSTI should take initiative to determine the quality of halal products and issue quality certificates.



Though Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country, the contribution of halal products is nominal so far.



According to sources of the commerce ministry, most of the top 10 halal products exporting countries are non-Muslim.



The top five countries exporting halal meat to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries are Brazil at $16.2 billion; India at $14.4 billion; the USA at $13.8 billion; Russia at $11.9 billion; and Argentina at $10.2 billion, according to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2020-2021.



The study was produced by the US-based research organisation Dinar Standard and supported by Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre.



State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Director General of BSTI Md Abdus Sattar were also members of the BSTI council and attended the meeting.