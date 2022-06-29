BSMMU prison cell becomes a resort for VIP prisoners: ACC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
File Photo: UNB
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at the High Court (HC) said the prison cell at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has become like a resort of Cox's Bazaar for VIP prisoners.

"They (VIPs) become sick as soon as they land in jail and then come to the BSMMU prison cell for treatment. We have to stop this practice," said Khurshid Alam Khan, an ACC senior lawyer, over the stay of VIPs accused in much-hyped cases at the BSMMU prison cell in the name of treatment.

During the hearing at the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo, the ACC lawyer opposed a plea to form a medical board for the treatment of Destiny Group President Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid.

However, the court on Wednesday granted his plea and asked the authorities concerned to form a medical board for his treatment.

Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid was sentenced to four years in jail and fined Tk1.50 crore in the case on 12 May.

On 28 June, his lawyer filed a plea to the High Court, seeking an order to form a medical board for better treatment of Lt Gen (retd) Harun. 

