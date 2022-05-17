BSF weapon that went missing a week ago recovered from Satkhira

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 12:54 pm

Related News

BSF weapon that went missing a week ago recovered from Satkhira

One Bangladeshi youth detained

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 12:54 pm
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. Photo: PTI via New Indian Express
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. Photo: PTI via New Indian Express

A weapon of the Border security force (BSF), that went missing a week ago from the Indian side of the Bhomra Land Port, has been recovered from Satkhira.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained one Rana along with the missing BSF gun from Dhalipara area in the bordering Alipur union after being informed by the locals on Tuesday.

The detainee, who is a day labourer, is a resident of Narayanjol village under Sadar upazila.

According to sources, Azharul Islam, Imran and Zulfiqar, all acquaintances of Rana, handed him the weapon at dawn on Tuesday. 

They instructed him to transport the gun to a fish farm in the Lakeview area of Satkhira in exchange for Tk1,000.

"I did not know the weapon was stolen from the BSF," Rana said while claiming his innocence. 

A magazine and a towel were also recovered along with the weapon.

Satkhira Battalion (33 BGB) Commander Lt Col Mohammad Al-Mahmud could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

Earlier on 10 May, he confirmed that the BSF informed the force about the missing weapon and asked for their assistance to recover it.

On the same day, BSF had shut down the gates on the Indian side of the border for five hours after the gun of one of their men went missing.

Top News

BSF / BGB / weapon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

3h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

3h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

4h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

4h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

16h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives