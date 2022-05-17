BSF weapon that went missing a week ago recovered from Satkhira

A weapon of the Border security force (BSF), that went missing a week ago from the Indian side of the Bhomra Land Port, has been recovered from Satkhira.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained one Rana along with the missing BSF gun from Dhalipara area in the bordering Alipur union after being informed by the locals on Tuesday.

The detainee, who is a day labourer, is a resident of Narayanjol village under Sadar upazila.

According to sources, Azharul Islam, Imran and Zulfiqar, all acquaintances of Rana, handed him the weapon at dawn on Tuesday.

They instructed him to transport the gun to a fish farm in the Lakeview area of Satkhira in exchange for Tk1,000.

"I did not know the weapon was stolen from the BSF," Rana said while claiming his innocence.

A magazine and a towel were also recovered along with the weapon.

Satkhira Battalion (33 BGB) Commander Lt Col Mohammad Al-Mahmud could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

Earlier on 10 May, he confirmed that the BSF informed the force about the missing weapon and asked for their assistance to recover it.

On the same day, BSF had shut down the gates on the Indian side of the border for five hours after the gun of one of their men went missing.