BSF seized snake venom worth Tk65 cr from Bangladesh Border

Border Security Force (BSF) seized snake venom worth Tk 65 crore from the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Dakkhin Dinajpur district on Friday.

According to NDTV, the snake venom was stored in three crystal jars in powder, crystal, and liquid form, as per a statement from the BSF.

The confiscated amount of snake venom, weighing roughly 12 pounds and 56 ounces, is valued at Tk 65 crore on the global black market, and the jars were labelled as MADE IN FRANCE.

"During a thorough search of an under-construction house in the village Dongi, one sack containing three Jars with suspected Snake venom was recovered, which was buried under the sand," the BSF stated.

"The jars had markings Cobra SP - Red Dragon -Made in France - Code No- 6097," they added.

According to BSF intelligence, the venom may have been taken from France to Bangladesh, and smugglers may have attempted to sneak it into India, where it was intended to be delivered to China, where it is purportedly utilised in traditional medicine.