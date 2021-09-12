BSF seized snake venom worth Tk65 cr from Bangladesh Border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 10:53 am

Related News

BSF seized snake venom worth Tk65 cr from Bangladesh Border

The confiscated amount of snake venom, weighing roughly 12 pounds and 56 ounces, is valued at Tk 65 crore on the global black market, and the jars were labelled as MADE IN FRANCE.

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 10:53 am
Photo: The Times
Photo: The Times

Border Security Force (BSF) seized snake venom worth Tk 65 crore from the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Dakkhin Dinajpur district on Friday.

According to NDTV, the snake venom was stored in three crystal jars in powder, crystal, and liquid form, as per a statement from the BSF.

The confiscated amount of snake venom, weighing roughly 12 pounds and 56 ounces, is valued at Tk 65 crore on the global black market, and the jars were labelled as MADE IN FRANCE.

"During a thorough search of an under-construction house in the village Dongi, one sack containing three Jars with suspected Snake venom was recovered, which was buried under the sand," the BSF stated.

"The jars had markings Cobra SP - Red Dragon -Made in France - Code No- 6097," they added.

According to BSF intelligence, the venom may have been taken from France to Bangladesh, and smugglers may have attempted to sneak it into India, where it was intended to be delivered to China, where it is purportedly utilised in traditional medicine.

Top News

Snake venom / BSF / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues