BSF recovers gold worth Rs21cr in largest seizure on Bangladesh-India border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 06:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 41.49 kg of smuggled gold, worth Rs 21.22 crore near Gunarmath village in Bangaon.

On receiving specific intelligence inputs of cross-border movement of smugglers in the area under Gunarmath border outpost, 158 Battalion of South Bengal Frontier of BSF in North 24-Parganas district, laid an ambush in the target area of international border Thursday (21 July), reports the Statesman.

This is reportedly the biggest single seizure of gold by any Indian law enforcement agency along the Bangladesh-India border. 

The BSF ambush party witnessed the movement of about 7-8 suspected smugglers crossing the international border by a wooden country-made boat over the Ichhamati river and entering the Indian territory with some bags. 

On being challenged by the ambush party, they tried to confront the troops, but the jawans quickly moved forward and the smugglers jumped into the river and reiterated back to the Bangladesh side leaving behind all the goods.

A thorough search of the area was conducted in which five bags were seized from which 321 gold biscuits, four gold bars and one gold coin and a wooden country boat were recovered besides four mobile phones, packing material and Bangladeshi newspapers. 

Further, action is being taken against the accused persons involved in the crime.

BSF DIG, South Bengal Frontier Amerish Arya, who has taken over the post recently, said, "This is the biggest catch of gold in the Bangladesh border in Bengal. The consignment was brought from Bangladesh smugglers with Indian counterparts helping them. We are still investigating." 

 

