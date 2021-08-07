BSF intercepts smuggling attempt along Indo-Bangla border, seizes 25 kg cannabis

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday intercepted a drug smuggling operation and recovered 25 kg of cannabis which was being transported from India to Bangladesh.

The BSF's 75th Battalion deputed at Border Outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under the Guwahati border foiled the smuggling attempt, reports Times of India.

"The security personnel foiled the attempt of drug and seized 25 kg cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh on August 6," said the BSF.

Earlier, the BSF confiscated 13 kg of cannabis from the India-Bangladesh border on Thursday, maintaining the momentum of operations against drug and narcotics trafficking. The narcotics were being trafficked to Bangladesh.