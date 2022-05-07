BSF helps Bangladeshi relatives pay homage to Indian woman who died

Ila Mandal passed away in a village near the border in West Bengal's Nadia district whose final wish was for her relatives to be able to see her body one last time.

Ila's deathbed wish was fulfilled by BSF as they took her lifeless body to the Zero Point of the border where her Bangladeshi relatives could take a glimpse of the 70-year-old woman, reports New India Express.

Ila, who resided in Matiari village in the Krishnaganj police station area, took her last breath on Thursday. However, many of her relatives live in Chuadanga on the other side of the border in Bangladesh.

Ila's family had reached out to the border force to request their assistance to carry out the last wish of the 70-year-old of letting her relatives pay homage to her body before it is cremated.

BSF got in touch with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and arranged for the relatives to visit the Zero Point.

"Besides guarding the border, BSF also stays with the people in their pain and pleasure," said Desh Raj Singh, the BSF commanding officer of the area.

Once India was partitioned in 1947 and the formation of East Pakistan occurred, tens of thousands of families were split.

Today, West Bengal shares a 2,217-km-long border with Bangladesh as well as language, culture, and culinary habits.