BSF helps Bangladeshi relatives pay homage to Indian woman who died

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 02:45 pm

Related News

BSF helps Bangladeshi relatives pay homage to Indian woman who died

Ila's deathbed wish was fulfilled by BSF as they took her lifeless body to the Zero Point of the border where her Bangladeshi relatives could take a glimpse of the 70-year-old woman

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 02:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ila Mandal passed away in a village near the border in West Bengal's Nadia district whose final wish was for her relatives to be able to see her body one last time.

Ila's deathbed wish was fulfilled by BSF as they took her lifeless body to the Zero Point of the border where her Bangladeshi relatives could take a glimpse of the 70-year-old woman, reports New India Express.

Ila, who resided in Matiari village in the Krishnaganj police station area, took her last breath on Thursday. However, many of her relatives live in Chuadanga on the other side of the border in Bangladesh.

Ila's family had reached out to the border force to request their assistance to carry out the last wish of the 70-year-old of letting her relatives pay homage to her body before it is cremated.

BSF got in touch with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and arranged for the relatives to visit the Zero Point.

"Besides guarding the border, BSF also stays with the people in their pain and pleasure," said Desh Raj Singh, the BSF commanding officer of the area.

Once India was partitioned in 1947 and the formation of East Pakistan occurred, tens of thousands of families were split.

Today, West Bengal shares a 2,217-km-long border with Bangladesh as well as language, culture, and culinary habits.

BSF / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

2h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

5h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

7h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

8h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

8h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval