BSF guns down one Bangladeshi, injures another along Lalmonirhat border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead and another injured by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Danga border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district early Sunday (2 April).

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, son of Chenu Miah of Burimari union of the upazila while the injured was Shahidul Islam, 30, son of Hedul Miah of the same area.

Quoting family members of the victims, Patrgram police station OC Omar Faruk said the BSF members opened fire on 5-7 Bangladeshis including the duo while they were returning home with cattle, leaving Raibul dead on the spot and another injured.

The body was sent to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy while the injured is undergoing treatment there.

Lieutenant Colonel AM Mahbubul Alam Khan, director at the BGB-61, confirmed the incident saying that they have already sent a protest letter to the BSF authorities in this connection.