BSF arrests 4 Bangladeshis along drugs from border 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 09:48 am

BSF arrests 4 Bangladeshis along drugs from border 

Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while crossing the Indo-Bangladesh international border on 2 October.

On the same day, a border post of 38 BN Border Security Force (BSF) under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier seized 6000 Yaba bullets worth approximately Tk35 lakh while attempts were being made to smuggle consignments from India to Bangladesh.

The smuggling drugs included 224 tablets of phensedyl and five kg of marijuana, says APN News India.

In two more operations on 3 October, 224 bottles of banned cough syrup and 5 kg of marijuana were also seized on the Indo-Bangladesh border while attempting to smuggle into Bangladesh.

 

 

