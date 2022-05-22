BSEC seeks explanation from Shakib Al Hasan on gold venture 

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has sought explanation from two companies owned by cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan for entering the country's gold market without securing prior permission.

The regulatory body issued letters to the managing directors of Reliable Commodity Exchange Company and Buraq Commodities Exchange asking them to clarify their stance and respond by 25 May (within seven working days).

Besides, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor, senior secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) and secretary of the commerce ministry have also been notified of the violation.

The letters, signed by BSEC Assistant Director Md Mosavvir Al Ashick, state that the two aforementioned companies cannot be involved in gold trade as per the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969.

On 22 April, Shakib announced the launching of Swiss made 24K Minted gold bars in variable denominations, in association with local lifestyle brand QRIUS at a showroom in Banani.

According to sources, Shakib's Buraq Commodities Exchange Co did in fact receive approval from BB for legally importing and selling gold bars and ornaments.

However, they did not secure permission from BSEC in this regard, the sources added.

