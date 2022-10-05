Brunei Sultan’s first state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance

Bangladesh

UNB
05 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 05:13 pm

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu&#039;izzaddin Waddaulah
Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah is scheduled for a state visit to Bangladesh from 14 to 16 October.

"This is going to be the first state visit by the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam to Bangladesh," Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam Nahida Rahman Shumona told UNB today. 

She said the three-day visit carries special significance. 

He will hold meetings with President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from other engagements during the visit. 

The two countries are planning to sign a number of bilateral cooperation documents during the visit. 

The two sides are working on the upcoming state visit of the Brunei Darussalam Sultan, said an official at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

