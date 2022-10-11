Brunei Sultan to pay homage to Bangabandhu, martyrs during 1st Bangladesh visit

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, during his stay in Bangladesh, will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sultan Waddaulah will also visit the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar during his upcoming state visit to Bangladesh.

He will sign the visitors' books both at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and National Martyrs' Memorial after placing wreaths there.

The sultan is scheduled for a state visit to Bangladesh from 14 to 16 October.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, however, indicated that there might be a change in the schedule. He is scheduled to brief the media Tuesday afternoon.

"This is going to be the first state visit by the sultan of Brunei to Bangladesh," Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Nahida Rahman Shumona told UNB.

She said the three-day visit carries special significance.

Sultan Waddaulah will hold meetings with President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from other engagements during the visit.

Foreign Minister Momen will also meet him during his visit.

The two countries are planning to sign several bilateral cooperation documents during the visit.

Asked about the memorandum of understandings (MoUs) that are likely to be signed during the visit, a senior official told UNB that they are still negotiating in several areas – labour relations, energy cooperation, seafarers training and safety and air services.

The two sides are also in discussion to have direct flights between Bangladesh and Brunei.

High Commissioner of Brunei Haji Haris Bin Othman has said he understands the importance of direct air connectivity between the two friendly Muslim countries to boost tourism and trade.

"Bangladesh tourists are most welcome to Brunei," he said ahead of Sultan Waddaulah's visit.

The envoy said the state visit will be a new chapter in the history of both countries, further strengthening bilateral relations.

In April 2019, Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei, which marked a new milestone as the countries signed several MoUs for various types of cooperation, including in sectors like gas supply, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, youth and sports, and art and culture, said Haris Bin Othman.

He expects a few more MoUs will be signed during the coming state visit.

The high commissioner estimated that currently there are around 15,000 Bangladeshi workers in Brunei.

He added that the country welcomes foreign workers to work in Brunei, including Bangladeshis, as long as the recruitment process is clean and all documents are in place.

The high commissioner noted that Bangladeshi tourists travel to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia – Brunei's neighbours in the region – not only for leisure and adventure but also for medication.

He would like to draw a portion of them to Brunei, which occupies a spot on the northern coast of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia. The remainder of the island is divided between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Bangladesh and Brunei are stressing the importance of facilitating air and shipping connectivity for giving bilateral trade, investment and people-to-people contact a boost.

The two countries at the second foreign office consultations (FOC) held in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital city of Brunei, in August this year agreed to facilitate greater collaboration and synergy between the private sectors and entrepreneurs of the two countries to fully harness the untapped potentials.

The consultations were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Permanent Secretary of Brunei Pengiran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd Hassan.

The issue of energy cooperation prominently featured in the bilateral discussions amid the severe supply chain disruptions owing to the volatility and uncertainties caused by the pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides acknowledged the valuable contribution made by Bangladeshi migrant workers to both countries.