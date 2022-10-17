Brunei Sultan leaves Dhaka ending 2-day visit

17 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:17 am

Brunei Sultan leaves Dhaka ending 2-day visit

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saw him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Photo: UNB
Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah left here for his country by a special VVIP flight on Monday morning.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saw him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

He also handed over an album to the Sultan containing photos of his two-day state visit that ended Sunday evening.

The Sultan arrived here on Saturday afternoon and held meetings with President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The two countries signed four bilateral cooperation documents including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation after his official talks with the Prime Minister on Sunday.

