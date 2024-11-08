BRTC bus catches fire in Dhaka’s Kuril

A fire broke out in a double-decker bus of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) on Kuril Bishwa Road in Dhaka today (8 November).

"Upon receiving a distress call, two firefighting units from the Kurmitola Fire Station arrived at the scene around 1:40pm and managed to extinguish the fire by 2:08pm," Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer Rashed bin Khalid told The Business Standard.

"There have been no reports of casualties. According to available information, the bus was parked near the Kuril flyover," he added.

Khilgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahjahan said they had received information about a BRTC double-decker bus fire in the Kuril area.

"However, the cause of the fire remains unclear. We are currently questioning people in the area to understand how the bus caught fire."