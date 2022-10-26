BRTA, Setu Bhaban can be demolished to protect greenery: Mayor Atiq

The Setu Bhaban – the headquarters of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority – and the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) building should be demolished, if necessary, to protect green space in the capital, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said on Wednesday.

He said there was an urban forest in front of Chairman Bari on the airport road in Banani, but the Setu Bhaban was built by destroying the forest and the BRTA building has been constructed next to the Setu Bhaban.

"If there were urban forests in these areas within the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) and in the urban planning, then these buildings should be demolished. If necessary, any building should be demolished in the interest of the people," the mayor said at an event on "Nagar Katha".

World Vision Bangladesh, Center for Urban Studies, UN-Habitat and Dhaka North City Corporation Marginalised Population Project jointly organised the programme titled "Housing and civic amenities for low-income people: The Dhaka perspective" at a Gulshan hotel.

"They also wanted to take up a project to destroy the urban forest that is still intact next to the Setu Bhaban, but I blocked it," said Atiqul Islam.

"If you want to do something in the city, you must take permission from the city corporation. The destruction of green areas and open spaces will not be allowed."

He said unplanned constructions are going on in the capital, adding, "We have to build a liveable city by thinking about the future generations."

Pointing out that all departments should work in coordination, the mayor said, "I will join you if any work is in the interest of the country and in the interest of the people. If it is for self-interest, then I am not with you. Everyone has to work together to make beautiful urbanisation. Injustice must be protested."

At the event, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam said, "Everyone must work together to build a habitable Dhaka. Lower-class, middle class and upper-class people live in Dhaka. Therefore, Dhaka should be developed keeping everyone's issues in mind."

"Every city needs people of all classes. Similarly, the capital Dhaka also needs people of all classes. Therefore the opportunity to live a beautiful and safe life should be created for all classes of people," he added.

The minister said to reduce the migration of people to the city, education, health, employment and other civic benefits should be delivered to villages.

That is why the current government has made a clear commitment to turn every village into a city and is working towards that goal. People will not move to cities if they get all the facilities in villages, he added.

Md Selim Reza, chief executive officer of Dhaka North, delivered the welcome speech and Maqsud Hashem, chief planner of Dhaka North, presented a keynote speech at the event.

Among others, Professor Nazrul Islam, chairman of the Center for Urban Studies, Yugesh Pradhanang, a project manager of the United Nations Development Bangladesh, and other dignitaries were present at the programme.