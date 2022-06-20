BRTA recommends banning motorcycles on highways

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:23 pm

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has recommended banning the movement of motorcycles on the country's highways to curb the alarming rise in bike accidents. 

However, the government organisation is willing to allow motorcycles on those highways that have separate lanes. 

BRTA made the recommendations at a workshop held at the BRTA office Monday (20 June) on reducing accidents during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. 

Among other recommendations made by the institution are taking legal action against speeding and unauthorised overtaking motor vehicles; stopping the movement of light vehicles like human haulers and three-wheelers like Nachimon and Karimon on national highways; creating awareness among pedestrians at road crossings; training drivers, conducting drives against unlicensed vehicles and installing CCTV cameras at accident prone places on highways. 

In eight days of Eid-ul-Fitr this year, 106 people have been killed in road accidents across the country. At that time, an average of 13 people lost their lives in accidents every day.

 

