'Brought my daughters so they pass on to their generation call for justice witnessed here': Raihan at Shaheed Minar  

Sakhawat Prince
03 August, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 09:33 pm
Raihan and his family at the Central Shaheed Minar today (3 August). Photo: Sakhawat Prince/TBS
Raihan and his family at the Central Shaheed Minar today (3 August). Photo: Sakhawat Prince/TBS

Among a sea of people at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka today, Raihan, a resident of Dhanmondi, participated as well.

He did not go alone. He brought along his wife and three daughters. 

Raihan works at a private institution in the capital. He said, "We have grown up with the culture of being silent. Hundreds of students have been killed. Our future generations are still being killed daily…All the while, we were busy keeping our mouths shut. 

"I have brought my daughters along to teach our children not to grow up in the same culture of fear. One of the reasons for having them join this movement is so that they are able to pass on what they've witnessed here, in this movement of 2024, to the next generation."

At 3pm today, students and citizens gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar protesting against the crackdown on peaceful protests.

Protesters concluded today's programme at 6pm where they declared their one point demand calling for the resignation of the current government. 

At the same time, they also demanded the formation of a new national government.

Shaheed Minar / protest / Student protest

