Broiler chicken prices rise by up to Tk10 per kg 

The price of per kg broiler chicken has gone up by Tk5 to Tk10 at the beginning of Ramadan as the exorbitant price of beef spurred the demand for broiler chicken.

During visits on Tuesday to kitchen markets at the capital's Malibagh, Rampura, Karwanbazar, Badda, Farmgate, Maghbazar, Dilu Road and Segunbagicha, per kg broiler chicken was found selling for Tk160-Tk175 which was Tk155-Tk165 before Ramadan.

Businesses said that it is a very normal trend that the demand for meat goes up during Ramadan. During this Ramadan, the demand has increased more but the price of beef is almost beyond the reach of consumers.

Md Shakil, a chicken trader at Segunbagicha kitchen market, said that the demand for broiler chicken has increased due to the excessive price of beef. The demand for broiler chicken has gone up as it is comparatively cheaper. That's why the price has increased slightly, he added.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has not fixed the beef price this year maintaining the tradition upon the instruction of the commerce ministry as they do it every year during Ramadan. Taking advantage of this situation, the traders have been selling per kg beef at Tk700 from the beginning of Ramadan which was Tk600 before the holy month.

In a recent programme, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that they had not issued any such letter to the city corporation for fixing the price. The letter will be sent soon although the corporation fix the price before Ramadan, he added.

Businesses said that excessive pressure has been created on the broiler chicken to meet the demand for protein as people cannot afford the beef now triggering the price up to Tk10 per kg. However, the egg price is still stable.

It was found at Segunbagicha kitchen market that per kg broiler chicken was selling at Tk175 which can be bargained down to Tk170.

At Rampura kitchen market, per kg broiler chicken was retailing at Tk160 to Tk165. The price is the same at the Karwanbazar kitchen market.

A chicken trader at Rampura kitchen market Jasim Uddin told TBS that people buy meat and fish more during Ramadan. But everyone cannot afford the beef at Tk700. That's why the sale of broiler chicken is more this Ramadan.

Consumers said that common people try to arrange nutritious food during Ramadan. But they have to adjust by cutting costs when the price of everything goes up.

Shafiqul Islam, a buyer at the Karwanbazar kitchen market told TBS that he can buy over four kg of broiler chicken with the price of one kg of beef at Tk700. The poor state of income has forced him to adjust this way, he added.