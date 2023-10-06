Broiler chicken price jumps again, soars by Tk20  in a week

Mohammad Fazal had purchased a broiler chicken at Tk200 per kilogramme from a kitchen market at Mogbazar's Noyatola. Only last week it had been Tk180 per kg.

He tried to haggle at first, but it was a lost cause.

"The prices of various commodities are increasing every week. It seems like no one is monitoring the market," Fazal said.

This correspondent visited several kitchen markets of Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar areas and noticed the same situation, with the exception being an even higher price for broiler chicken.

Although those were selling for Tk180-185 per kg last week, prices had shot up to Tk200-205.

Vendors chalked down the higher prices to a fall in supply.

"Today, I bought at a wholesale rate of Tk190 per kg, which was Tk169 last week," said Mohammad Sohail, a shopkeeper at the Bhai Bandhu Desi Murgi House at Karwan Bazar.

Another seller, Mohammad Iqbal, mentioned that the supply had decreased due to the rain.

"Moreover, the price of chicks has increased, which is why broiler chicken is being sold at a price of Tk20 higher than last week," Iqbal further added.

Earlier in August, the price of broiler chicken in the markets of the capital had soared by Tk25-30 a kg in the span of a week, reaching Tk185-190 a kg.

In that month, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh had estimated that the price of broiler eggs increased by about 10% and chicken by more than 12% in a month.

The surge came after the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock approved the production cost of broiler chickens at Tk170-175 per kg, which was around Tk140 a year ago.

Soon after the cost of production was hiked, broiler chicken prices jumped from Tk160 per kg to Tk180-Tk190.

Industry insiders said the prices of eggs and chicken were low during Eid al-Adha because of low demand. Many had to sell these products at prices below the cost of production.

Around 40,000 layer farms and more than 30,000 broiler farms have been permanently closed in the last three years, they said. Due to this, production has decreased compared to demand.

Demand has normalised but production costs remain high, they said.

The extreme heat and heavy load shedding outside Dhaka also increased the mortality rate of chickens, heavily disrupting production.