Broadband internet back after almost 3 hours

Internet connection has been restored after almost 3 hours in Dhaka and other areas of the country.

The International Internet Gateway restored the internet around 1:30pm after it was disrupted around 10:50am today (5 Augsut).

Users in Banani DOHS, Bashundhara residential area, Mirpur and Eskaton intially reported an internet disruption which gradually spread to other locations of the capital.

Amid ongoing reform movements across the country, the government shut down mobile internet services and restricted access to Meta platforms -- Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram -- again since this (4 August) afternoon.

At least 94 people died amid violence during ongoing protests.

Meanwhile, Emdadul Haque, president of the Internet Service Providers' Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) yesterday said although the government has ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services, broadband internet will remain out of the purview of this order for now.

Emdadul made the remark soon after reports of mobile internet disruption and restriction in accessing social media sites by using their mobile networks started surfacing.

However, another source with knowledge of the matter told the media that the same agency which had ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services has also asked the relevant authorities to shut down all the social media sites owned by Meta, including Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Earlier, mobile internet services were shut down by the government on the night of 17 July, while broadband internet came to a halt from 9pm on 18 July.

Amid huge pressures from different sections of society, the government restarted broadband internet services on the night of 23 July and mobile internet services on the afternoon of 28 July.