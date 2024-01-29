British parliamentary delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park

A British cross-party parliamentary delegation visited Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park on Monday.

They were keen to learn about Beximco's vision and strategy on the global situations, application of technologies to overcome manufacturing and sustainability issues and future products and collaboration opportunities between Bangladesh and UK.

They were extremely impressed with the state-of-the-art vertical manufacturing in textiles, apparels and washing with best-in-class employees and a happy workforce, said the company.

They were also very impressed to see Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.

They earlier met Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral ties through collaboration in trade and investment and climate change issues.

The cross-party Parliamentary delegation comprises Virendra Sharma MP (Labour), Paul Scully MP (Conservative), Neil Coyle MP (Labour) and Andrew Western MP (Labour).

The delegation will be leaving Bangladesh on 31 January.