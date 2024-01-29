British parliamentary delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park

Bangladesh

UNB
29 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 06:28 pm

Related News

British parliamentary delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park

UNB
29 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 06:28 pm
A British cross-party parliamentary delegation visited Beximco&#039;s Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park on 29 Jan. Photo: UNB
A British cross-party parliamentary delegation visited Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park on 29 Jan. Photo: UNB

A British cross-party parliamentary delegation visited Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park on Monday.

They were keen to learn about Beximco's vision and strategy on the global situations, application of technologies to overcome manufacturing and sustainability issues and future products and collaboration opportunities between Bangladesh and UK.

They were extremely impressed with the state-of-the-art vertical manufacturing in textiles, apparels and washing with best-in-class employees and a happy workforce, said the company.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They were also very impressed to see Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.

They earlier met Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral ties through collaboration in trade and investment and climate change issues.

The cross-party Parliamentary delegation comprises Virendra Sharma MP (Labour), Paul Scully MP (Conservative), Neil Coyle MP (Labour) and Andrew Western MP (Labour).

The delegation will be leaving Bangladesh on 31 January.

 

Beximco Industrial Park

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

35m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

55m | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

3h | Videos