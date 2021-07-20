Simon Dring: A true friend of Bangladesh passes away

"In the name of God and a united Pakistan," Dacca is today a crushed and frightened city."

These famous words appeared in a report by Simon Dring which was published The Daily Telegraph of London under the headline "Tanks crush revolt in Pakistan" in March 1971.

Today, the prominent British journalist Simon Dring has passed away at the age of 75. 

Dring, revered as a "true friend" of Bangladesh for his contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War, breathed his last at a Romania hospital on Friday.

It was Dring, who first presented the genocide of the Pakistan Army on March 25, 1971, in Dhaka to the world in his now famous report. 

"In the name of God and a united Pakistan, Dacca is today a crushed and frightened city. After 24 hours of ruthless, cold-blooded shelling by the Pakistan Army, as many as 7,000 people are dead, large areas have been levelled and East Pakistan's fight for independence has been brutally put to an end," the then 27-year-old wrote in his report. 

On 25 March 1971, when the Pakistan Army was trying to block world media from doing any news coverage, Dring hid himself at the Hotel Intercontinental for more than 32 hours, risking his life only to inform the world about the atrocity.

When the curfew was lifted on 27th March, he left the hotel avoiding the military patrol. He traveled the city and collected the evidence of genocide at the Dhaka University area, Rajarbagh Police Line and various parts of old Dhaka. Later he managed to board a flight to West Pakistan. Until he finally reached Bangkok, the security had stopped him several times but somehow his documentation was unharmed. 

It was then that he penned his famous report. 

He is survived by his wife, twin daughters and so many well-wishers. 

Born in 1945, Simon Dring was a television producer, and presenter. He worked for Reuters, The Daily Telegraph, BBC Television, Radio News, and Current Affairs, in his 30 years career, covering major stories and events including 22 wars and revolutions around the world. 

In 2000, Ekushey TV was established in Bangladesh under his leadership. 
 

