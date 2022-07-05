British High Commission's conference on freedom of religion kicks off in London

The UK Government is hosting the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) on 5-6 July in London.

The conference began today (5 June) with an opening plenary, featuring the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and a number of religious and belief leaders, reads a press release.

'FoRB: a right for everyone, everywhere', is the theme of the conference.

The conference brings together faith and belief leaders, governments, parliamentarians, and civil society organisations from 100 countries to take global action to promote freedom of religion or belief for all.

Bangladesh will be represented by the Minister of State for Religious Affairs Mohammed Faridul Haq Khan. Further delegates from Bangladesh include - Shahidul Alam, Social Activist and Managing Director of DRIK Picture Gallery; Father Tapan Rozario, Associate Professor, Department of World Religions and Culture at Dhaka University; and Shaheen Anam, Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation.