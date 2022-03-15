British High Commissioner visits Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson paid a visit to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar that is being constructed by the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza).

Robert Chatterton Dickson visited the industrial city being built in Mirsarai and Sitakunda, Chattogram and Sonagazi, Feni for inspecting its overall development progress, said a press release on Tuesday (15 March).

Martin Holtmann, IFC country manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, Mohammed Erfan Sharif, executive member of Beza, Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk, project director, and other officials were present on the occasion.

During the visit, Beza officials briefed the high commissioner about various development activities, investment proposals, industrial installations, and the one-stop service centre and service management provided by Beza.

In the meeting, the British envoy praised Beza's work and thanked the present government for its initiative in building the planned industrial city.

He added that the UK was keen to expand its investment in Bangladesh and that he would keep Beza's progress informed to the British government as well as investors.

He remarked that the UK government will encourage its business community to invest in Bangladesh.

The industrial city, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), is being constructed in an area of 30,000 acres of land.

The industrial city will have facilities such as power plants, seaports, central waste management and water treatment plants, residential areas, commercial areas, universities and hospitals, among others.